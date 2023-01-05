Lord recognized as ‘Noteworthy Neighbor’
Partners in Patriotism, a Foxboro-based nonprofit, recently recognized the achievements of longtime Foxboro resident Beverley Lord in their latest “Noteworthy Neighbor” announcement.
Each week, the group gives a social media shout-out to a noteworthy area resident.
Lord has lived in Foxboro for 45 years and taught French at Foxboro High School for over two decades before her retirement.
While teaching at the school, Lord started the French and Spanish exchange program and directed a number of musicals.
She has continued to dedicate herself to the arts by advocating for community theater through organizations such as the New England Theater Conference and the American Association of Community Theaters.
“The arts and education have been my lifetime work,” Lord said. “Thank you for the privilege of letting me learn and serve in this caring community.”
Nominate a member of the community to be the next “Noteworthy Neighbor” by emailing Partners in Patriotism at foxbororesidents@gillettestadium.com.
Choral Society hosts open rehearsals
Neponset Choral Society invites area residents to try it out by coming to its free open rehearsals on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Congregational Church, Rockhill St.
For more information, email info@ncschorus.org.
Taylor students to perform at Orpheum
Taylor Elementary School students will kick off the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center’s 2023 season with three performances of Magic Treehouse: Pirates Past Noon Kids, an adaptation of the fourth of Mary Pope Osborne’s award-winning fantasy adventure book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies.
This time around, Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an exotic island with pirates, where the two discover the power of friendship and the simple pleasures in everyday life.
Performances are Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets available at: mrpac.booktix.com/view/120/5b0bfbb6e4a7161f/
Foxboro Dems to meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee is hosting a meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
For a link, contact Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net
Check them out on Facebook or Twitter by searching for foxydems2012.