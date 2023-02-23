Night of live music and ‘liver love’
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will host a “Night of Live Music and Liver Love!” at 7 p.m. Friday.
The event is in support of Lindsay Cunniff and her Boston Marathon fundraising campaign. Cunniff is raising funds for the American Liver Foundation in memory of her father and longtime Foxboro resident Chris Cunniff. All ticket proceeds from Friday’s event, which will include raffles as well as live music, will go to the American Liver Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at orpheum.org.
Feeney reappointed chair of joint committee on financial services
State Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro, has been appointed Chair of the Joint Committee on Financial Services for the 193rd Legislative Session by Senate President Karen E. Spilka.
“It is an honor to once again be appointed as the Chair of the Joint Committee on Financial Services. I am humbled by the Senate president’s appointment to this distinguished Committee and to have the opportunity to legislate on matters at the core of the Massachusetts economy. I am eager to get to work and begin reviewing the many incoming bills to the Committee while ensuring an open and transparent public hearing process to hear directly from residents and stakeholders on the issues before us,” Feeney said.
In addition to chairing the Joint Committee on Financial Services, Feeney has been appointed to serve as vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Post Audit and Oversight, and as a member of the influential Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Joint Committee on Health Care Financing, Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, and Senate Committee on Personnel and Administration.
Community blood drive scheduled
A community blood drive has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 76 Main St., in Foxboro.
To secure an appointment time, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter zip code 02035.
Make-A-Wish hosts community event
Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island hosted its inaugural Wish Community Bowling Event on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Patriot Place.
Wish recipients and their families, along with Make-A-Wish staff and volunteers, enjoyed bowling, networking, and other fun activities.
It was a day of connection and community as the organization kicks off its 40th anniversary year.
Over $10,000 was raised to support the Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island mission of granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.
41 Wish community families attended the event along with surprise special guests including members of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders and alumni New England Patriots players Ilia Jarostchuk, Max Lane, and Ronnie Lippett. Slyde the Fox, mascot of the New England Revolution, also made an appearance. All were in attendance to socialize, sign autographs, and take photos with families.
Event sponsors included: U.S. Lumber of Mansfield,The Building Center of Essex, Kleer of Essex, the Dunsky family of Medway and Tracey Vispoli of Chester, N.J.