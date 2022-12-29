Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, live entertainment, giveaways and more from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Guests are invited to ring in the new year with family and friends at Patriot Place, with festivities, including giveaways, temporary glitter tattoos, outdoor movies and special photo opportunities, culminating with a fireworks display at 7 p.m.
Starting at 4 p.m., guests can enjoy live music from D77 Productions, view ice sculptures by Fitzy Snowman and have their portraits drawn by caricature artists.
There will also be special appearances from Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders, and a roving magician and light-up stilt walker before the festivities end.
The celebration will take place at the Dean College Stage, located outside Citizen Crust and Bar Louie.
For a full listing and schedule of all New Year’s Eve festivities at Patriot Place, visit www.patriot-place.com/nye-celebrations/.
Orpheum makes donation appeal
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center is making an appeal for donations to reach its goal of raising $10,000 by the end of the year for the theater’s Community Access Fund.
The fund makes theater more accessible to those with less resources.
It subsidizes the cost of performing on the theater stage for organizations, performing groups, small businesses and individuals with limited budgets.
And it provides free tickets to groups and individuals in need.
As of Dec. 16, the theater had raised $5,185 for the fund.
Donations can be made online at orpheum.org/donate.html; through Venmo, where the theater can be found under @marilynrodmanpac; or by check. Checks can be to mailed to MRPAC, 1 School St., Foxboro, MA 02035
.
Christmas tree pick-up scheduled
The annual Christmas Tree pick-up in Foxboro will take place this year from Monday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 13.
Trees should be placed curbside with all ornaments, tinsel, garland and wreaths removed.
Tree pick-up will take place on regular trash day.
There will be no collection of tree stands, bags or wreaths.
Neponset Choral Society sets open rehearsals
Neponset Choral Society invites area residents to try it out by coming to its free open rehearsals on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Congregational Church, Rockhill St., Foxboro.
For more information, email info@ncschorus.org.