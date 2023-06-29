Police issue warning about fundraising scam
Foxboro police are warning the public that fundraising scammers are using their name to try to collect money.
Foxboro police said neither the police department nor the Foxboro Relief Association is calling to request donations.
“Any request is a fraudulent attempt for funds or other information to scam you,” Foxboro police said in a statement.
Police warn residents to never give personal information to anyone over the phone and recommend people call them if they have any questions or receive suspicious calls.
Showcase brings back ‘Bookworm Wednesdays’
Showcase Cinemas has announced the “Bookworm Wednesdays” free reading program is coming back this July.
One of Showcase Cinemas’ longest-standing community programs, “Bookworm Wednesdays” was developed to encourage young children to read during the summer months. The program entitles kids to free admission to a select children’s film when they present a book report at a participating locations, including Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place.
In addition, Bookworm Wednesdays participants have the opportunity to purchase a 1-2-3 Go Box, which includes popcorn, candy and a drink, for $5.
This summer’s movie titles include “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” and “Sonic The Hedgehog 2.” Accompanying parents or guardians and children under six years of age also receive free admission and do not need to submit a book report.
While tickets are free, they must be reserved in advance via the Showcase website or mobile app.
The full “Bookworm Wednesdays” is:
- July 5 at 10 a.m.: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Rated PG)
- July 12 at 10 a.m.: “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (Rated G)
- July 19 at 10 a.m.: “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (Rated PG)
- July 26 at 10 a.m.: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Rated PG)
To reserve tickets and to download Showcase Cinemas’ Book Report Form, visit:www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/bookworm-wednesdays.
Cruise car show slated this week
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club 2023 Thursday cruise-in car shows continue this week from 4 to 9 p.m. and will continue bi-weekly through Oct. 19 near Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place.
Canned good donations are welcomed when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot.
Neponset Day Festival scheduled for July 30
The Neponset River Watershed Association is pleased to announce a new date for their annual Neponset Day Festival!
The public is invited to participate in the free, family-friendly event on Sunday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DCR Neponset II Park in Dorchester, at the corner of Hilltop Street and Granite Avenue.
Activities include free boating with Paddle Boston, kids’ crafts and games, music, food trucks, environmental exhibits, and more.
For more information about the Neponset Day Festival, visit neponset.org/neponsetday.