Learn more about youth mental health
On Feb. 15, the Foxboro Public Schools will welcome both the SAFE Coalition and Minding Your Mind for a joint event on teen and tween mental health and substance abuse at Foxboro High School.
From 5 to 6 p.m., community members are invited to visit the high school’s lower media center to take part in the Hidden in Plain Sight exhibit from the SAFE Coalition. This experience allows parents to move through a simulated teenage bedroom looking for signs of substance use, while SAFE staff are present to take questions and provide guidance.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Jon Mattleman, from Minding Your Mind, will speak with parents about the thoughts, feelings, and actions of adolescents in his presentation The Secret Life of Teens and Tweens.
Mattleman previously presented in Foxboro alongside a young adult speaker in October, giving participants an introduction to mental health in children and teens. In this workshop, Mattleman will further discuss youth mental health, and most importantly how caring adults can support tweens and teens.
Attendance at the previous event is not necessary to participate in the February workshop.
Light refreshments will be available during this event.
Questions about the event can be directed to Community Wellness Coordinator Amy Muldowney, at MuldowneyA@foxborough.k12.ma.us.
Ninety Nine Restuarant to host fundraiser
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub is hosting its annual ‘Have a Heart’ fundraiser for Pine Street Inn, the nonprofit that provides street outreach, emergency services, supportive housing, job training and connections to employment for those experiencing homelessness.
A total of 46 Ninety Nine Restaurants, including the Foxboro location, are participating in the event, which runs from Feb. 6 through Feb. 19.
The ‘Have a Heart’ Give $5, Get $5 fundraiser provides an opportunity for guests to donate in-person or online in the following ways:
- Guests who dine in a participating restaurant will receive a $5 off $25 coupon for every $5 donation with coupons expiring on March 15.
- Guests who order online from a participating location and make a $5 donation or more, will immediately receive $5 off their online order through Feb. 19.
This year marks the 43rd year that Ninety Nine has been involved with Pine Street Inn.
Through the fundraiser, Ninety Nine raised over $4.3 million for the Pine Street Inn.
Mick Morgan 5K to benefit HESSCO
HESSCO Elder Services in Walpole is partnering with Mick Morgan’s Irish Pub for the 12th Annual Mick Morgan’s 5K for HESSCO on March 11 at 9 a.m.
The race route starts and ends at Mick Morgan’s Irish Pub in Sharon and winds through neighborhood streets in Walpole.
This race helps raise funds for HESSCO, the area agency on aging for 12 communities in South Norfolk County, including Foxboro, for programs such as Meals on Wheels and home care services.
The first 300 people who register will get free t-shirts.
Sign up a team of four or more and members receive free race socks
Walkers and runners of all ages are welcome.
For more information, visitwww.HESSCO.orgor call 781-784-4944, ext. 251.