Fundraiser nearing halfway point
The project to replace the 29 town square markers around Foxboro honoring those who made the supreme sacrifice is off to a great start.
As of Dec. 14, contributions stand at $1,930 out of the $5,000 needed.
Susan and Stephen Burlone of Foxboro donated $1,000 of the necessary funds. Susan Burlone said she looks forward to seeing the markers installed, and hopes that others will also be inspired to donate to the effort.
The first markers for World War I servicemen were erected almost 100 years ago in 1923. Over the years the markers have been painted many times, suffered damage from cars and storms, and generally are looking the worse for wear.
Anyone wishing to contribute can send a check to: Veteran’s Marker Fund Foxboro Historical Commission, 40 South St., Foxboro MA 02035.
Local law firm partners with Lifeworks
Lifeworks, a nonprofit human services provider that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced that clients in its employment services program partnered with Ballin & Associates, LLC for the fourth straight year to complete its holiday mailing project.
The partnership with the Foxboro-based personal injury law firm creates opportunities for individuals in the Lifeworks program to gain meaningful hands-on work experience.
“Our partnership with Lifeworks has become a holiday tradition,” said Attorney Steven Ballin. “By engaging the Lifeworks Employment Services program, we know the job will be done well, on time and on budget. We’re pleased to be able to provide an opportunity for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to gain real-world work experience.”
The mailing project includes filling envelopes, affixing mailing labels and stamps, and transporting the finished material to the post office.
The Ballin Law project team consists of four workers each day, overseen by a Lifeworks job coach.
Local organizations interested in engaging the supported work services of Lifeworks to meet business demands can contact Rich Donahue for more information at rdonahue@lifeworksarc.org or 508-404-7902.
Caroling at Boyden Library
The Foxboro Jaycees invite town residents to join them for an evening of Christmas caroling starting at 6 p.m., on Thursday. This annual event has traditionally been held the Thursday before Thanksgiving on the Foxboro Common.
Due to inclement weather, this year’s event will take place in the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
The Foxboro High School Holiday Band will perform. Songbooks and candy canes will be provided by the Jaycees.
Free movie showings continue at Orpheum
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro will host free showings of seasonal kids’ favorite “Frozen 2” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Tickets are complimentary but required to attend.
They can be reserved online at orpheum.org.
Cradles to Crayons donations sought
Cradles to Crayons donation bins, located in dozens of Massachusetts communities, provide a convenient option to donate gently used children’s clothing and shoes, which can be given a second life and reused by a family in need. Further details on accepted items can be found here, and all locations can be found here. We thought this would be helpful information for the community – would you be able to include this in an upcoming issue or online?
“While some families are wondering what to do with items that have been outgrown or gone unused — other families are desperate for these items, with household budgets stretched extremely tight this winter,” said Aubrey Henderson, Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts. “As a community we can help one another and the environment at the same time,” she added.