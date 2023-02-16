Sage School students in beginners classes through grade four helped put together about 160 bagged lunches for the individuals, families, and veterans.
Visitors from Father Bill’s & MainSpring spoke with the students on Monday about their mission to end and prevent homelessness in Southern Massachusetts, which includes emergency housing and food services.
“Being helpful and showing kindness throughout our community is something that Lower School students strive to do each and every day,” said Lindsay Coleman, a first-grade teacher at Sage. “Participating in the MainSpring community project supports our students in achieving this goal here at Sage through teamwork and collaboration.”
Lower School parents and guardians came together at the Sage campus to make sandwiches for the bagged lunches.
Sturdy recognized for behavioral health services
Sturdy Memorial Associates was recently presented the Boston Accountable Care Organization Achievement Award for their innovation in providing greater access to behavioral health services for MassHealth patients.
“We are so proud of the work that our physicians, providers and teams are leading in partnership with Concert Health as they continue to explore creative ways of meeting the behavioral health needs of our community”, shared Sturdy Medical Associates Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Fu.
Sturdy Memorial Associates has partnered with Concert Health to provide virtual behavioral health services. Concert Health provides behavioral health support to primary care and women’s health providers.
Area mental health group meeting
The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will next meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
Learn to line dance for kids
Six String Grill and Stage, a restaurant located in Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Pl., Foxboro, will host free line dancing classes for kids Monday, Feb. 20.
There will be two sessions: the first from 1 to 2 p.m. for kids under 10; the second from 2 to 3 p.m. for ages 10 and above. Walk-ins are welcome.
However, you can also RSVP online through their Facebook page, under Six String Grill & Stage.