Please join us for a Community Resource Fair on Tuesday March 7thfrom 6:30-8:30pm in the Robinson School Cafeteria in Mansfield, MA. This is sponsored by the Mansfield and Foxboro Special Education Parent Advisory Councils (SEPACs) and our school districts.
The purpose of the Fair is to connect families and community resources available to them. We are excited to have an evening together to share these services and supports for emotional and mental health, social services, academic, social and sports enrichment. This event is free and open to all surrounding communities. Children are welcome to attend!
We anticipate having over 40 local and government resources and experts on hand to share what their organization does and how they can help. Some organizations participating include Hockomock YMCA, the Bridge Center, Riverside Community Care, MA Dept of Developmental Services, Camp Finberg, Create Art & Wellness, ARC, Let’s Talk, Study Buddies and many more!
PATRIOT PLACE HOSTING 12TH ANNUAL IRISH FESTIVAL ON SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Popular St. Patrick’s Day celebration will feature live Irish music, step dancing and free Irish-themed activities with fun for the whole family
Festival will go from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and take place rain or shine
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriot Place announced today that Irish Festival, the popular annual event featuring St. Patrick’s Day-themed fun for the whole family, will take place Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The daylong festivities celebrating the joys of Irish culture will return to Patriot Place for the 12th time, as guests will enjoy live performances by Irish musicians and step dancers, can shop at special pop-up Irish-themed vendors and enjoy a full slate of free family-friendly activities. This popular Patriot Place tradition is free and open to the public.
“Irish Festival is one of our favorite events each year, bringing together families and friends from across New England to celebrate the joys of Irish culture,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “From Irish step dancing to incredible live music, traditional Irish demonstrations and family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone and we can’t wait to enjoy all the festivities with our guests on March 11.”
Devri, a Boston-based band that has become synonymous with Irish Festival, will return to headline several live musical performances on the Dean College Stage throughout the day. Six String Grill & Stage will also host a full lineup of Irish step dancing performances from talented local groups. Adding to the fun will be several family-friendly activities including airbrush tattoos, a caricature artist, cornhole, a petting zoo and more.
Additionally, Patriot Place will host a number of special appearances throughout the day, including the Providence Hurling Club, Old Colony Highland Pipe Band, Pat Patriot, Patriots cheerleaders and Slyde. The North Marketplace will also be lined with several authentic Irish merchants, including the Irish Import Shop, Eire’s Irish Imports, JAT Creations and more. Throughout the day, guests can check in on the Advantage App for a special scavenger hunt, bonus check-in points and to enter to win an exclusive giveaway. The Irish Festival will take place rain or shine. For a full lineup of activities and additional information, visit https://www.patriot-place.com/irish-festival/.
2023 IRISH FESTIVAL ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
TIME
EVENT
LOCATION
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Black Velvet Band
Dean College Stage*
11 am. to 1 p.m.
Boxty
Stage Two**
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Greene-O’Leary School of Irish Dance
Six String Grill & Stage
12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance
Dean College Stage
12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sullivan School of Irish Dance
Six String Grill & Stage
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Devri
Dean College Stage
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance
Six String Grill & Stage
2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Sullivan School of Irish Dance
Dean College Stage
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dunleavy Boyle Academy of Irish Dance
Six String Grill & Stage
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Erin’s Guild
Stage Two
2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Jenny’s Chickens
Dean College Stage
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Harney Academy of Irish Dance
Six String Grill & Stage
*- The Dean College Stage is located outside of Citizen Crust, Skipjack’s and Bar Louie
** - Stage Two is located outside of Walpole Outdoors
In recognition of World SEL Day on March 10th, 2023, the Foxborough Public Schools will be hosting a series of events for caregivers during the month of March. These events will be led by psychologists who provide the district with ongoing consultation and have a strong sense of the strengths and needs of our community. The goal of the evening event is to provide families with a better understanding of what Social Emotional Learning is, and how students experience it at school. During the day caregivers will also have an opportunity to learn more about how they can support their children’s social, emotional, and behavioral needs at home.
Please review the list of events below:
Wednesday March 8, 2023, Burrell Elementary School, 6:00-8:00pm
Join Dr. Larry Epstein of South Shore Psychological Services to discuss Social Emotional Learning and the many ways that schools support students’ development in these areas. In addition to being a frequent consultant to the Foxborough Public Schools, Dr. Epstein spent many years working in schools to develop SEL programming. Caregivers who attend this presentation will leave with a clear understanding of the skill sets that included in social emotional learning, the effective approaches used by schools to strengthen these skills, and the ways these approaches vary based on student needs. Childcare will once again be generously provided by FHS National Honor Society students during this event.
Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Ahern Middle School, 10:30-11:30am
This event is intended for parents of students in grades 5-12. Join Dr. Barry Plummer for a Coffee Hour. Dr. Plummer will speak with caregivers about the ways that student’s social, emotional, and behavioral health can be supported outside of school. Dr. Plummer will share with parents some of the frequent challenges he hears from families of tweens and teens and provide suggestions for dealing with those challenges. There will also be an opportunity for caregivers to ask questions. Dr. Plummer is a Child and Adolescent Psychologist who has been affiliated with Brown University, Harvard University, and Bradley Hospital. He currently provides consultation to several organizations supporting children and adolescents, including the Foxborough Public Schools. An RSVP for this event is not required but is encouraged so we can plan for space and refreshments. Use this link to RSVP for the grades 5-12 caregiver coffee hour.
Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Burrell Elementary School, 10:30-11:30am
This event is intended for parents of students in preschool through 4th grade. Join Dr. Barry Plummer for a Coffee Hour. Dr. Plummer will speak with caregivers about the ways that student’s social, emotional, and behavioral health can be supported outside of school. Dr. Plummer will share with parents some of the frequent challenges he hears from families of young children and provide suggestions for dealing with those challenges. There will also be an opportunity for caregivers to ask questions. Dr. Plummer is a Child and Adolescent Psychologist who has been affiliated with Brown University, Harvard University, and Bradley Hospital. He currently provides consultation to several organizations supporting children and adolescents, including the Foxborough Public Schools. An RSVP for this event is not required but is encouraged so we can plan for space and refreshments. Use this link to RSVP for the preschool through 4th grade caregiver coffee hour.
If you have any questions about these events do not hesitate to reach out to Amy Muldowney, Community Wellness Coordinator at muldowneya@foxborough.k12.ma.us.
The Foxborough Public Schools also wants to remind families who are looking for outpatient support for social, emotional, and behavioral health that all students in the Foxborough Public Schools can access the Interface Referral Service. Those interested in connecting with mental health services in the area are encouraged to call the Interface helpline: 1-888-244-6843. The helpline is staffed by knowledgeable professionals Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm. Foxborough's Dedicated Webpage from Interface has many useful resources too.