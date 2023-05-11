Street Painting Festival returns to Patriot Place
Foxboro’s Street Painting Festival will return to the North Marketplace at Patriot Place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 27.
The event is run annually by members of the Foxboro High School senior class to bring art to the community and raise money for a good cause. This year’s theme is “The Power of Nature.”
The registration cost is $25, which includes art materials. All proceeds are going to the Gerald Roy Memorial Scholarship.
There will be judging, prizes, and trophies for the winning street painting.
Other entertainment includes balloon artists, live music, an appearance from Pat Patriot. Register for a spot on the day of the event or reserve a spot now online by visting www.foxboroughstreetpainting.com.
Seniors invited to FHS softball game
Since the Foxboro High School softball team doesn’t have any senior students this year, the team decided to celebrate its annual Senior Night program with the town’s senior citizens instead.
This Friday, May 12, the team welcomes all Foxboro seniors ages 60 or older to their home game versus Sharon High School. All senior attendees will be treated to a free hotdog, Cracker Jacks and drink.
Library hosts annual Spring Book Sale
The Friends of Boyden Library is sponsoring its annual Spring Book Sale from May 11 to May 13. The event will be held in the Community Meeting Room, Fuller Conference Room and Café.
Visit to browse and shop the wide selection of fiction and non-fiction for adults, young adults and children. Look for your favorite authors, series and titles available in hard cover and paperback. Other media is also available for purchase. Most items are priced between $1 to $5 and specialty items are priced as marked.
Friends will also be offering unique Mother’s Day Specials for purchase to show appreciation to mother figures in your life. An annual membership combined with a $10 gift card will be available for $25, along with a limited number of gift sets and discounted gift cards.
Active and current paid members of the Friends of Boyden Library who attend the sale will receive a $2 credit towards a purchase and also be granted early access to the $5 Fill-A-Bag Sale on Friday, May 12th from 3 to 5 p.m. Memberships may be renewed or purchased at the door throughout the sale.
The popular bag sale will be open to the general public on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Paper bags will be provided by Friends and you will be invited to fill them for $5 each. The Friends’ large reusable bags will also be available for purchase for additional $1.
All proceeds from the book sale allow the Friends to support many of the various programs offered at the Boyden Library.
Get ready for the 150th Memorial Day Parade
The Town of Foxboro will be honoring Memorial Day with its150th Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on May 29.
Vehicular access to Central Street and the Foxboro Common will be closed from about 9:45 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m. The parade will kick off at Church of Emmanuel at 10 a.m. and head north to the Foxboro Common. The parade will continue all around the Common in the opposite traffic direction. The parade will end near South Street Pizzeria and a ceremony will follow the parade.
Jimmy Buffet tribute comes to Foxboro
Tim Curry, an acoustic Jimmy Buffet tribute singer, will perform next week at the Foxboro Senior Center, 75 Central St.
Performances are scheduled for 3 to 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Cost is $3 to be paid at the door and includes a cheeseburger for all event attendees. Seats must be reserved in advance.
For more information, contact the Foxboro Council on Aging at 508-243-1234.
Return of FoxTales
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery.
The theme for May is “Overseas: Jambo! Travel Stories From Abroad.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org under Box Office.
Also at this month’s event, the theater will be collecting donations for Foxboro’s Interact Club, a community-based high school service club. They are seeking donations of books to be given to Mass. General Hospital.
Neponset River Watershed Association announces annual meeting
The Neponset River Watershed Association annual meeting will take place at the Endicott Estate in Dedham on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Association members, volunteers, and supporters are invited to attend the annual meeting to learn about the organization and its accomplishments from 2022, and hear from climate author, researcher, and teacher, Courtney Humphries, about the importance of good governance in mitigating and adapting to climate change in cities, and the vital role of community leadership in putting Boston on a better path for the future.
“We always look forward to our Annual Meeting, which not only gives us an opportunity to speak about program highlights from the past year but also to catch up with friends from near and far,” said association Executive Director Ian Cooke. “We also look forward to hearing Courtney Humphries’ thoughts about the future of climate change in the Boston area.”
Annual Meeting tickets can be purchased at www.neponset.org/annualmeeting.
Additionally, NepRWA is in the process of hosting its annual kayak raffle, sponsored by PaddleBoston, and the winner will be chosen at the end of the annual meeting. Attendance at the meeting is not necessary for participation. Kayak tickets can be purchased at www.neponset.org/kayakraffle.
For any questions about the Annual Meeting or kayak raffle, contact NepRWA Outreach Director, Nancy Fyler at fyler@neponset.org
Foxboro Democratic Town Committee to meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Commission will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
For a link, contact Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net
Follow the committee on Facebook or Twitter by searching for foxydems2012.
Water officials remind homeowners about leaks, offers help
Water officials remind residents many water leaks go unnoticed until residents receive their water bill and find a charge that is higher than usual, and one of the biggest culprits can be a leaking toilet.
The water department office at 70 Elm St. offers free dye tablets to check for toilet leaks. The office opens 7:30 a.m. each weekday, and closes 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 12:30 p.m. Fridays.
Grieving mothers to meet Saturday
Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.
FCA scholarship available
Foxboro Cable Access is offering an annual $1,000 scholarship to any resident who is pursuing higher education in the field of communications.
Applications are available at the FCA office at 28 Central St., Town Hall, the Boyden Library, and the high school guidance department.
The application deadline is 2 p.m. Friday, May 19. Completed applications must be submitted to: FCA Scholarship Committee, c/o P.O. Box 524, Foxboro, MA 02035.
Blood drive scheduled
The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors to give to keep the blood supply stable during May, which is Trauma Awareness Month.
Trauma situations can quickly deplete hospital blood banks, the Red Cross notes. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies.
All who give until May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20 to 31 will get a Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, all those who come to give in May will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.
Book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
NORFOLK — Friday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Norfolk Library, 2 Liberty Lane.
FOXBORO — Wednesday, May 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church Foxboro, 308 Central St.