Veteran’s Markers fund meets its goal
The project to replace the 29 Town Square markers around Foxboro honoring those who made the supreme sacrifice has met its goal.
Thanks to a very generous donation from the VFW, a commitment from Partners in Patriotism and individual donors, the historical commission has received enough money in donations to complete the project.
The first 10 markers have been received and are in the process of being mounted. The last 18 have been ordered and should be completed in time to be installed before Labor Day.
The Foxboro Historical Commission offered its thanks for the support the town has shown for the project.
American Legion sponsors students for Boys, Girls State
For more than six decades, the Massachusetts American Legion and Legion Auxiliary have sponsored Boys State and Girls State -- week long residence programs for students who have completed their junior year in high school.
This June, Boys State and Girls State will be held concurrently on the Stonehill College campus. The programs are open to students who exhibit leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty and service.
As part of the program students establish and operate their own city, town and state governments, forming two political parties, preparing platforms and nominating candidates for state office. Students also prepare and discuss bills, which are debated and discussed before being presented to a mock Legislature for final action.
Staffers at Boys and Girls State oversee the curriculum, preside over debates, umpire sporting contests and monitor elections.
These mentors are college and graduate students, attorneys, educators, investment advisors, accountants, economists -- many of whom were former participants themselves.
Participants in both Boys and Girls State will report to the Stonehill campus on Saturday, June 12 and both programs conclude on Friday, June 17.
High school students from Foxboro interested in applying for the Boys State and Girls State programs should contact Bill Buckley at 508-543-3939 or billbuckleyjr@gmail.com. Deadline for applications is April 15. The cost of attending will be underwritten by American Legion Post #93.
Rabies clinic scheduled
The Foxboro Health Department is sponsoring its annual Rabies Clinic for cats and dogs, with Dr. Richard Moschella of the Foxboro Animal Hospital, on Saturday, April 1 at the Foxboro Highway Garage, 70 Elm St.
Cats are welcome between 8 and 10 a.m., while dogs should come between 10 a.m. and noon.
The cost of the rabies vaccine is $10. Microchipping will be available for $25. Pet owners should bring their most recent vaccination (paper) certificate to be eligible for a three-year vaccine. You do not need to be a Foxboro resident to attend. No appointment is necessary.
FoxTales returns to Rodman Center
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. Tickets are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org. The theme for March is “An American Experience: Stories about being an American at home and abroad.”
The theater is also partnering with the Foxboro’s Boyden Library, which will present two events related to the theme as part of their 2023 Community Read/Speaker Series. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, the library will host a community panel on immigration and the American experience. Abdi Nor Iftin, author of the book “Call Me American” about his experience as a refugee from Somalia, will speak at the library from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. You can meet the author from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and there will be a brief book-signing afterward. There will also be an opportunity to meet with the author beforehand To register for any of these events, visit boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Free legal clinic slated
The Bar Association of Norfolk County’s next Free Legal Clinic will be in person on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Quincy District Court, 1 Dennis Ryan Pkwy, Quincy, for those in need of legal assistance.
Attorneys experienced in all areas of the law will be available for a free one on one confidential consultation, to those who have questions or concerns regarding a legal issue.