Voter registration session scheduled
The board of registrars of voters is holding a voter registration day to register new voters prior to the special town meeting scheduled for Jan. 30.
Registration, which will be held at the town clerk’s office, is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — the last day to register to be eligible to vote at the special town meeting.
All town residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment can complete an application. Applicants must be at least 18 years old by the date of the town meeting, a citizen of the United States and a Foxboro resident.
If you are unable to appear in person, or wish to verify your voting status or complete the application online, visit the secretary of state site at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele or call the town clerk at 508-543-1208.
The town clerk’s office is also open to accept voter registration between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Tuesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
It’s kindergarten registration time
Parents and caregivers, it’s time to register your children for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Register online at foxborough.k12.ma.us and choosing the Kindergarten 2023-2024 school year option. You must create an account to register your child. Before you can submit the registration, you will need to upload your child’s birth certificate and the necessary proof of residence documentation.
If you’re not sure what district you live in, school district street listings are listed on the website or call the schools directly: Burrell Elementary at 508-543-1605; Igo Elementary at 508-543-1680; or Taylor Elementary at 508-543-1607.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, and must meet requirements set by the state Department of Public Health and Foxboro school department. A current health record with recent physical and immunizations must be submitted prior to the first day of school in September.
Fahey named a Noteworthy Neighbor
Partners in Patriotism honored Brian Fahey as this week’s Noteworthy Neighbor. Fahey is store captain at Trader Joe’s Patriot Place location, having worked for the business for more than 20 years. Recently, the store received the annual “Above and Beyond” award from the Foxboro Commission on Disability for providing equal access for those with disabilities, as well as valuable employment opportunities for individuals with special needs. “Through his leadership and dedication, Fahey has continuously emphasized the importance of diversity and accessibility in the workplace,” a press release said.
Have a laugh at Patriot Place
The Comedy Scene is kicking off a new season of shows at Patriot Place from a new location, Helix eSports, located next to Showcase Cinema de Lux. The 13,000-square-foot facility includes food from Bytes Restaurant, drinks and more.
“We can’t wait to share laughs and memories with our guests all winter long, ”said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
Shows continue throughout the winter, with popular regional and national comedians taking the stage each weekend including Will Noonan, Ray Harrington, Mark Riley, Christine Hurley and more. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets for just $25 each, visit thecomedyscene.club/.
‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ showing at Foxboro theater
Performances of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” presented by St. Germain Productions, a Foxboro-based theater group for children and teens, will take place next week. The show, an adaptation of the best selling children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, will be performed at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. The show will last approximately one hour with no intermission. Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased online at orpheum.org.