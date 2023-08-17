Gillette ranked 2nd best stadium in US
Ticketgum, a website that sells tickets for European soccer matches, recently analyzed North American soccer stadiums looking at their capacities, review ratings, average goals per match and social media engagement and ranked Gillette Stadium in as the second best soccer in the nation.
MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was crowned the best stadium in the United States and in the whole of North America.
Not only was Gillette Stadium ranked as the second best stadium in United States, it was also foudn to be the fourth best in the whole of North America.
Local resident elected VP of CareLink board
Foxboro resident Diane Franchitto, president and CEO of HopeHealth in Providence, was elected vice chair of the Board of CareLink, a statewide nonprofit healthcare organization serving Rhode Island’s senior population.
CareLink, a network of post-acute and community-based providers serving older adults and adults with disabilities, elected its 2023-24 board of directors at the organization’s annual meeting, which was held recently at the Pawtucket Country Club.
Single Parent Support Group meeting
A group for single parents to support one another and discuss issues, concerns and share resources with other single parents in the area will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Fuller Conference Room at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
The group meets the third Monday each month.
Blood drives scheduled in area
The American Red Cross has seen a decline in blood and platelet donations all summer. To avert a looming blood shortage, the public can help ensure a strong blood supply by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead, Red Cross officials say.
As a thank-you, all who give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Friday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
FOXBORO — Sunday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 308 Central St.
PLAINVILLE — Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
FOXBORO — Thursday, Aug. 24, noon to 5 p.m., Answer is Fitness, 7 Lincoln Road.
FRANKLIN — Thursday, Aug. 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
WRENTHAM — Tuesday, Aug. 29, noon to 5 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.
FOXBORO — Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Foxboro Police Department, 8 Chestnut St.