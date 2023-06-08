WIN Waste Innovations sponsors grad celebration
The anticipation and excitement about Foxboro High School’s upcoming graduation reached new heights last week, as graduating seniors came together for a day of festivities organized by parents and made possible by the support of local sustainable waste company WIN Waste Innovations.
“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the senior class as they reach this milestone in their lives,” said WIN Waste Innovations Director of Community Mary Urban. “We hope the day will be part of their lasting memories from this week. We wish them every success as they embark on their next chapter.”
The day began with a spirited display of skill and camaraderie during a double elimination cornhole tournament. Overseeing the tourney was former professional cornhole player Jeff Bachand, who is a supervisor at WIN Waste’s Norton facility. Kono’s Pizza Cones and John’s Dream Ice Cream provided snacks to fuel participants and spectators.
Foxboro student honored for literature letter
Yumna El-Dib, of Foxboro, a tenth grader at Al-Noor Academy in Mansfield, earned Honors in Level 3 for writing a letter to Louisa May Alcott about “Little Women” for the Massachusetts Center for the Book initiative called Letters about Literature
El-Dib was congratulated by local state legislators for the achievment.
“Yumna’s compelling letter about sisterhood, family and personal attributes exemplifies the enduring meaning of Little Women,” said State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro. State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, said, “Yumna’s letter to Louisa May Alcott is an achievement of personal reflection and honesty.”
Letters about Literature is a state-wide reading and writing initiative that invites students from grades four to 12 to write letters to authors about the books that have had special meaning to them.
The fifteen honorees, representing the top 1.5% of this year’s program submissions, were celebrated at a virtual awards celebration on May 17. .
Concerts to start on Foxboro Common
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series kicks off this week with a performance by the Foxboro High School Jazz Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday on the Town Common.
Concerts will continue weekly through Aug. 10 and feature a variety of local bands. A list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org.
All concerts are free to the public. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
CDM Fitness appoints new CEO
Planet Fitness franchise group CDM Fitness Holdings, a developer and operator of fitness clubs under the Planet Fitness brand, has appointed Bruce Edwards as chief executive officer. Edwards brings over 30 years of executive and operational experience from the fitness and multi-site retail industries. CDM is headquartered in Foxboro.
Veteran artifacts are now available
Very Truly yours was a publication during World War II designed to keep service people up to date with happenings in Foxboro. Articles with all of the local news highlights were interspersed with letters from the troops.
The historical commission has some of these letters and wants to make them available to family members. They are the original letters from service people in their own handwriting. These are in Memorial Hall and can be retrieved during normal museum hours, Wednesday nights from 7 to 9 or the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.
In addition, the historical commission is making the old town square markers honoring the 29 people who made the supreme sacrifice in World War I, World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars available to family and/or friends now that new markers have been installed throughout town.
These markers are stored off-site so anyone wishing to obtain one should contact the historical commission at 508-548-1248 or memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov.
Local resident named to Providence Library board
Providence Public Library has named MaryAnn Upton of Foxboro as a new member of its board of trustees. Upton is a partner in the architecture firm designLAB architects. Her award-winning portfolio includes the transformation of the iconic Dartmouth Hall at Dartmouth College; the renovation of the Schneider Student Center at Wellesley College; a master plan for the Boston Public Library’s historic McKim Building in Copley Square; and a two-phase renovation of Providence Public Library — a restoration of the library’s 120-year-old Washington Street building and a full-gut transformation of the 1950s Empire Street wing.