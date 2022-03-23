An art exhibit featuring local women artists working in a variety of mediums: hand paintings on silk panels, papier mache masks of famous women, original designed pottery and oil paintings will be on display throughout the month of March in the community meeting room.
There will also be an ongoing contest where patrons match the numbered papier mache masks with the corresponding historical figure. The winner will receive a Friends of Boyden Library Rental Card. Entry forms are located in the Community Room.
DELVENA THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS – LOUISA’S GIRLSLouisa’s Girls features an artistic interpretation on Louisa May Alcott’s book, Little Women and will be performed at the library on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.
“This live, one-woman, multi-character “edutainment” production offers a truly challenging and creative take on the classic.
The audience will be mesmerized as Lynne Moulton, the actress, transforms herself from Marmee, to Jo, to Meg with a sudden voice change, a twist of her body or simple wave of a fan. The book wrapped up in a magnificent performance!”
SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS – KIM MOBERGSinger/songwriter/guitarist Kim Moberg was born in Juneau, Alaska, the daughter of a classical pianist mother of Alaskan Native Tlingit (People of the Tides) descent and a US Coast Guard veteran father from Kansas. Her Tlingit name is Ḵ’ashg̱é (Still and Shines) and she of the Raven (Yéil) moiety, Sea Pigeon (T’akdeintaan) clan.
Moberg will perform on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIME WITH GUEST AUTHOR ALEC CARVLIN, AGES 2-Calling all cosmic chefs! Alec Carvlin will be reading his debut picture book, How to Bake a Universe, at Storytime on March 24 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Kids will love decorating their own cosmic sunglasses, hearing the book read aloud by the author, and asking questions about the fun and funky science at the end. So come on down and bring nothing!
Please include your child/children’s name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
RAINY DAY DUCK CRAFT TO GO – CREATED BY MISS KATELYNFor ages 5-10. Available in the children’s room while supplies last on Saturday, March 26.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
PRE-K READ AND PLAY!, AGES 4-5Join Miss Kacee on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. for a special 5-week storytime session designed just for 4 & 5 year olds, featuring stories, songs, games, and crafts!
We will meet in the Community Meeting Room. Please register for the entire 5-week session. (please note: storytime will not be held on Wednesday, March 30). Registration will be limited to 10 families.
LIBRARY HOURSRegular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs.