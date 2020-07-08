Guests dining outside at Patriot Place will now be able to take in some local music along with their meals starting Thursday.
The Foxboro venue is setting up a permanent stage in the North Marketplace near Skipjack’s, Bar Louie and newly-opened Citizen Crust, it was announced Wednesday.
Patriot Place staff will ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.
The performances are planned to run 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday through Labor Day weekend.
“We are thrilled to open the new Summer Stage at Patriot Place and showcase local bands and musicians for our guests to enjoy all summer long,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said. “This new addition will create a great ambiance for our guests as they shop and dine outside at nearby patios. We look forward to opening the stage with the first show this Thursday evening and to welcoming great music to the Patriot Place stage throughout the summer.”
The following are local musicians planned during July.
Thursday, July 9, Mike Emery Acoustic
Friday, July 10, Declan Houghton
Saturday, July 11, Howl at the Moon
Sunday, July 12, Bigelow Station
Thursday, July 16, Mike Emery Acoustic
Friday, July 17, Howl at the Moon
Saturday, July 18, Good Day Sir
Sunday, July 19 Jack Vandervelde
Thursday, July 23, Occasional Brass & String
Friday, July 24, Howl at the Moon
Saturday, July 25, J Kelley Band
Sunday, July 26, Bigelow Station; Ben Greene
Thursday, July 30, Devri
Friday, July 31, Good Day Sir
Saturday, Aug. 1, South Street Six
Additional acts will be announced soon. Visit Patriot-Place.com/SummerStage for the latest schedule and details.