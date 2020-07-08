Dining Out Patriot Place (copy)
Outdoor diners at Patriot Place will now be able to take in some live local music along with their meals Thursday through Sunday until Labor Day.

Guests dining outside at Patriot Place will now be able to take in some local music along with their meals starting Thursday.

The Foxboro venue is setting up a permanent stage in the North Marketplace near Skipjack’s, Bar Louie and newly-opened Citizen Crust, it was announced Wednesday.

Patriot Place staff will ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

The performances are planned to run 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday through Labor Day weekend.

“We are thrilled to open the new Summer Stage at Patriot Place and showcase local bands and musicians for our guests to enjoy all summer long,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said. “This new addition will create a great ambiance for our guests as they shop and dine outside at nearby patios. We look forward to opening the stage with the first show this Thursday evening and to welcoming great music to the Patriot Place stage throughout the summer.”

The following are local musicians planned during July. 

Thursday, July 9, Mike Emery Acoustic

Friday, July 10, Declan Houghton

Saturday, July 11, Howl at the Moon

Sunday, July 12, Bigelow Station

Thursday, July 16, Mike Emery Acoustic

Friday, July 17, Howl at the Moon

Saturday, July 18, Good Day Sir

Sunday, July 19 Jack Vandervelde

Thursday, July 23, Occasional Brass & String

Friday, July 24, Howl at the Moon

Saturday, July 25, J Kelley Band

Sunday, July 26, Bigelow Station; Ben Greene

Thursday, July 30, Devri

Friday, July 31, Good Day Sir

Saturday, Aug. 1, South Street Six

Additional acts will be announced soon. Visit Patriot-Place.com/SummerStage for the latest schedule and details.

