A total of 97 area residents are taking part in this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike-a-thon across the state of Massachusetts that raises funds for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, a cancer treatment and research center in Boston.
Participants from the towns of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham will join the more than 6,000 total riders taking part in this year’s challenge, which aims to raise $66 million in support of Dana Farber.
Most who participate do so in honor of a family member or friend with cancer.
The bike-a-thon will take place on Aug. 6 and 7 and includes 16 supported routes, ranging from 25 to 211 miles, plus the possibility of participating through a self-supported ride. For more information about the challenge and the research it supports, visit pmc.org.
Foxboro residents taking part in the challenge, according to Pan-Mass officials, include: Cheryl Aaron, Mike Casey, Denise Casey, Richard Cotter, Chuck Drayton, Stephen Francomano, George Georgenes, Jennifer Keen, Martin Lee, Chris Leonard, Christian Lyman, Yolanda Mazzoni, Steve Savage, Deborah Snow and Liam Weston.