Paolo DiGregorio, an associate professor of history at Bridgewater State University, will be the featured speaker at the Foxboro Historical Society's meeting, Tuesday, March 28.
He will present “A Splendid Little War. Politics. The Press. And the Spanish American War." At the end of the 19th century, the United States experienced a tremendous transformation in its international standing. Having subdued the continent, the U.S. soon began to emerge as an important player on the international stage. One of the central acts in the drama was a brief war with Spain, a war that would extinguish one empire, while giving birth to another, DiGregorio says.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro.