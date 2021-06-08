The five recipients of this year’s Partners in Patriotism scholarships were announced at Foxboro High School’s Virtual Scholarship Night on June 1.
Seniors Emma Dahl, Kerry Dunn, Pamela Nelson, Michael O’Toole and Sarah Prag were selected out of a field of 37 applicants. Each student will receive a $5,000 academic scholarship from the Kraft family and the Partners in Patriotism Fund.
- Dahl has been an exemplary student, athlete and member of the community during her high school career. She was a member of the National Honor Society, participated in the National Student Leadership Summit and served on her class council. Dahl also competed as a four-year varsity player for soccer, indoor track and outdoor track, serving as captain of the indoor track team. A leader in the community, she was vice president of the Best Buddies club, part of the Community Warriors, and a Link Crew Ambassador, acting as a mentor to incoming freshmen. Dahl will pursue a degree in nursing in the fall.
- Dunn has a passion for giving back and taking care of others, working as nursing assistant at the Doolittle Home and volunteering her free time with the United Church of Walpole and Community Warriors. A dedicated student, she was also a member of the National, Science and Spanish honor societies. Dunn also dedicates herself to athletics, competing for both the winter and spring track teams. She will begin her nursing degree at Endicott College in the fall as part of her continued desire to help others.
- Nelson has led by example during her time at FHS, serving as president of Best Buddies, vice president of Student Council, treasurer for class council and captain of the volleyball and tennis teams. Over her high school career, Nelson also competed for the swim and ice hockey teams and volunteered her time with the Community Warriors Club and HAY Harmony club. She was also a member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. Nelson will pursue a biology degree this fall.
- O’Toole is a role model for his peers both in and out of the classroom as an honor roll student and three-sport varsity athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He also is a pillar in the community, volunteering at the Doolittle Home, raking and landscaping for the elderly, volunteering at the food pantry and coaching baseball to young players in town. O’Toole has a passion for giving back and supporting others, also participating in Student Council and the Interact Club during his high school career. He will attend the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management in pursuit of a business degree in the fall.
- Prag is a talented musician, athlete and student who was a section leader and first chair violist, tennis captain, member of student council and a Link Crew Ambassador serving as a mentor to incoming freshmen during her high school career. She also spent her time as a teacher aide at the Temple Israel, teaching third graders how to read and write in Hebrew. A leader throughout her high school career, Prag was a member of the Superintendent Advisory Council and president of DECA, a national student organization where students compete against other schools in business-oriented challenges. Prag will study business at Penn State in the fall.