The Partners in Patriotism Fund has issued a $10,000 grant to complete the fundraising needed for the construction of a new playground at the Booth Field complex.
The donation goes toward the total price tag of $110,000.
The project will replace the playground equipment that had been at Booth for more than 20 years and which was removed this past spring after the town’s recreation department learned that all of the pieces were no longer in compliance and deemed unsafe.
“The addition of a new and improved playground will add so much value to the town as this location has been a favorite recreation spot for families and children for many years,” Stephanie Twohig, vice president of Friends of Foxboro Recreation, said in a statement issued through a spokesman for the New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft’s affiliated grant program. “The generous grant from the PIP Fund will help us enhance the playground and add additional features not included in the existing plan such as a slide.”
Currently, the Booth complex has numerous playing fields, including three for Little League, a Babe Ruth field, two softball fields, basketball and tennis courts.
“Siblings of ball players would play on the playground as games went on and it was very popular with a summer program that included more than 300 children,” Friends of Foxboro Recreation President Donna McIntyre said. “The playground has become a very popular place.”
The new playground is expected to be installed this fall.
The recreation department has worked closely with the town’s Commission on Disability, along with the Massachusetts Office on Disability, to ensure the new playground will be a place where children of all abilities can play, according to the statement.
“The blue rubber foundation of the playground makes the play area accessible to those in wheelchairs, crutches or strollers to get around,” McIntyre said. “The base of the new playground will no longer be made of sand, but of fiber wood chips, which are ADA compliant. The new playground will also consist of tire swings, jungle gyms and climbing areas. The equipment will be accessible to all with special attention being paid to the tire swing and round accessible swing.”
The Friends of Foxboro Recreation received donations from the Lions Club and Rotary Club, individuals and a local church, as well as the Partners in Patriotism Fund. The recreation department has also committed at least $10,000 to the project and received $85,000 from the town’s capital improvement project budget, which was approved at May’s annual town meeting.