Partners in Patriotism, an organization which provides support to the Foxboro community through the non-profit Partners in Patriotism fund and the Partners in Patriotism scholarship, gave a shout-out to Foxboro resident Adam Taj,13, on Twitter last week. Adam was identified as a "noteworthy neighbor" because, while driving during a recent snow storm, he noticed a woman struggling to clear out the area around her car, and got out of his car to help her shovel. With his help, the woman was able to shovel the snow around her car, getting her to work on time.
“Giving back to the community means giving anything that you have to someone that needs it, or helping in any way,” said Adam, who has also volunteered for both Foxboro Cable Access and the annual Turkey Brigade Thanksgiving food drive.
If you know anyone who you would identify as a noteworthy neighbor, reach out to Partners in Patriotism via email at FoxboroResidents@GilletteStadium.com.