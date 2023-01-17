The Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism Fund (PIP Fund) are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship.
Established in 2017, the Partners in Patriotism Scholarship awards up to five, $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are Foxboro residents. To be eligible for a PIP Scholarship, an applicant must plan to attend a post-secondary education institution, demonstrate a dedication to community service, complete the PIP Scholarship application, submit an activity sheet noting community service and extracurricular activities, and submit an essay that is at least 800 words and addresses one of three prompts.
The application form, essay questions and additional information about the scholarship can be found at https://bit.ly/PIPScholarship23. Completed applications, including essays and activity sheets, must be submitted through the Google Form link no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 2, 2023. Scholarship winners will be announced prior to graduation. Any questions regarding the PIP Scholarship should be directed to PIPFund@patriots.com.