Patriots punt returner and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, 24, put down the football for a day to drive the pace car at a July 18 NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 was the 50th NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. Olszewski is the sixth member of the New England Patriots player to drive the pace car, his predecessors being Patrick Chung, Josh McDaniels, Matt Light, Rob Ninkovich and Julian Edelman. “This is a dream come true. My brother and I grew up watching NASCAR with our dad, and I’m still a huge fan today. I can’t believe I get to lead the field to the green flag at ‘The Magic Mile,’” Olszewski says.