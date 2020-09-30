This year a major fundraiser will be getting underway virtually on Sunday, Patriot Place and the Alzheimer’s Association have announced.
The annual Alzheimer’s Association Neponset Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be on Sunday, as virtual walk participants track their miles through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app while learning about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the association
Patriot Place has hosted the event for the past seven years, and will still host a drive-thru viewing of the Promise Garden to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Social distancing will be enforced at the Promise Garden.
Free registration for this event is now open at act.alz.org/neponsetvalley.