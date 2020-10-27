If you thought the local football team's performance Sunday was scary, wait until you see what's in store at Patriot Place this week.
The shopping venue has announced guests can get into the Halloween spirit with a pumpkin carving contest through Oct. 30.
You can carve your pumpkins at home, then bring them to the Patriot Place stage area located outside of Bar Louie and Citizen Crust, and upload a picture of the carved pumpkin at the designated photo area on the stage.
In order to enter the contest, participants must also fill out the online entry form at patriot-place.com/pumpkin-carving-contest within the entry period. Patriot Place staff will select the top three entries, with the first place winner taking home a $200 Patriot Place gift card.
Staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.