Patriot Place will once again host the annual Trick-Or-Treating SPOOKtacular, with two trick-or-treating sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
This event is free, but interested participants need to register in advance exclusively through The Advantage App.
Local children and their families are invited to don their best Halloween costumes as they trick-or-treat throughout the North Marketplace, collecting candy from shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.
Trick-or-treaters will gather candy as well as treats with nut-free and gluten-free options and other giveaway items. Patriot Place is also proud to support the Teal Pumpkin Project and will provide non-candy treats to children with food allergies.
Local band CarTune Heroes will also perform on the Dean College Stage from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for trick-or-treaters and guests alike to enjoy. For additional information, visit patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place.