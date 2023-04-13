Patriot Place has unveiled the latest lineup of family-friendly activities scheduled for this year’s April Vacation Week, taking place daily from Saturday, April 15 through Saturday, April 22.
First up, local author Shawn Peters will be at the Dean College Stage on April 15 at 2 p.m. for a special story time with his popular book “The Unforgettable Logan Foster.” Peters will answer questions, guide a discussion and sign copies of his book.
Then, Roger Williams Park Zoo will stop by the Dean College Stage on April 17 from 12-1:30 p.m. to showcase their exciting new exhibit, Dinosaurs Among Us. Guests can meet and greet life-sized dinosaur characters, enjoy ticket giveaways from Roger Williams Park Zoo and take photos alongside prehistoric baby dinosaur friends.
On April 18 from 4-6 p.m.,, visit the Dean College Stage for the ultimate Taylor Swift celebration alongside the Mix 104.1 Street Team and Fangirl Fantasy playing all the latest hits. Guests will have the chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium and are invited to come dressed as their favorite Taylor Swift era.
On April 19, kids’ line dancing lessons will return to Six String Grill & Stage as children ages 5 through 16 can learn how to grapevine, do-si-do and everything in between. There will be two separate sessions, with the first held from 1-2 p.m. and the second taking place from 2-3 p.m. Capacity is limited for this free event and guests will need to register in advance.
Then on April 20 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., kids can join popular Encanto character Maribel at 200 Patriot Place for a story time, dance party and meet and greet. Guests can register for this free event here.
April 20 will also mark the return of the Bass Pro Shops Cruise Nights, the popular free car show hosted at Patriot Place every other Thursday from April through October.
To cap off the week, the Mass Audubon will run a special Earth Day program at the Nature Trail and Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog behind Bass Pro Shops. From 12-1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, instructors will lead guests on a guided nature walk, sharing insight on the property and special cranberry wetland system.
Throughout the week, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will also host several special school vacation events. Additionally, the Dean College Stage will feature local bands playing live music from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 14, April 15, April 21 and April 22.
For a full schedule of all school vacation week activities at Patriot Place and to register for applicable events, visit www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.