Patriot Place hosts Fall celebration
Patriot Place will host Ocean Spray’s 12th annual Fall Harvest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
This fall favorite is free and open to the public, providing a great opportunity for families to enjoy the quintessential New England foliage and a variety of family-friendly activities in both the North and South Marketplaces throughout the day. The signature Ocean Spray Cranberry Harvest will take place at the cranberry bog behind Bass Pro Shops from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., giving guests an inside look at an authentic cranberry harvest and the opportunity to go on informational bog walks with Ocean Spray experts.
For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.
5K and ‘Family Fun Day’ slated
The Hockomock YMCA’s “Spier Family Kindness for Kids” 5K and Kids’ Run event takes place Sunday, Oct. 16 at Patriot Place.
The event supports the Y’s Food Access Initiative, aimed at reducing food insecurity in the community by distributing and delivering meals and groceries to those in need.
There are three events: a 5K run or walk starting at 8 a.m. and a two-mile Youth Run and 0.7-mile Fun Run, both starting at 9 a.m. Cost to participate in the 5K is $25 and for the Youth Run is $15. All proceeds go to the Food Access Initiative. Participation in the Fun Run is free.
In-person registration begins at 7 a.m. the day of the race. All runners are also asked to bring one non-perishable food item to check-in as a donation to help “Stuff-the-Mobile-Food-Truck.” Taking place along with the races from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday is a free “Family Fun Day”, with activities, crafts and more.
Foxboro Dems to meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee meeting will feature Sheriff Patrick McDermott as its guest speaker, who will highlight his first-term accomplishments.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 via Zoom.
For a link contact Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net. Find the committee on Facebook or Twitter by searching for foxydems2012.
Gillette hosts movie night for cancer patients
Gillette Stadium hosted an event for childhood cancer patients and their families on Sept. 28.
At “Box Car Movie Night,” attendees from Boston Children’s Hospital, MassGeneral Hospital for Children and Hasbro Children’s Hospital designed their own box cars before watching a movie.
The event was a partnership between nonprofit Binkeez for Comfort and the New England Revolution. Revolution players Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell and Brad Knighton joined patients and families in constructing box cars and Binkeez for Comfort provided blankets.