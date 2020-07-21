Patriot Place is teaming up with Cradles to Crayons to host “Stuff-a-Truck” in parking lot 12 across from Bed Bath & Beyond on Friday, July 24, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Members of the community can safely donate children’s clothing, shoes and books in a contact-free and socially distanced setting by driving up to the branded truck and unloading their donations.
Employees from Cradles to Crayons and Patriot Place will be on site to assist with the donations, while following the CDC guidelines on social distancing.