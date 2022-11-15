PATRIOT PLACE HOSTING ANNUAL HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING FRIDAY, NOV. 18
Guests will kick off the holiday season at Patriot Place with tree lighting and festivities at 6 p.m.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriot Place’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting and festivities will take place this Friday, Nov. 18 beginning at 6 p.m.
The festive family favorite will feature a spectacular interactive light show, tree lighting countdown followed by a pyrotechnic fireworks display, giveaways, carolers and appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus, Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders. As part of the festivities, the first 500 guests who register via the Advantage App will receive a light-up wristband to be part of the interactive light show, with one lucky guest taking home $500 courtesy of Santander Bank. Additionally, guests who check in via the Advantage App will enjoy free hot chocolate and candy canes courtesy of IT’SUGAR.
Located at the Dean College Stage outside of Bar Louie and Citizen Crust, the Holiday Tree will shine bright all holiday season long for guests to enjoy. Patriot Place will also once again have four Giving Trees surrounding the Holiday Tree. The Giving Trees feature ornaments each containing a special holiday request for a child in need in partnership with Patriot Place charitable partner Cradles to Crayons. Patriot Place guests are invited to take an ornament and purchase the assigned gift to fulfill a child’s wish. Gifts can be dropped off throughout the holiday season at the Patriot Place Management Office, located between Skipjack’s and Bar Louie, or at any participating Patriot Place location.
“The Holiday Tree Lighting is one of our favorite events each year, giving us the opportunity to welcome our guests and their families to officially kick off the holiday season here at Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “Not only does the Tree Lighting bring us together to celebrate with family and friends, but in the true spirit of the holiday season, it also gives us the chance to give back to others through our partnership with Cradles to Crayons. We look forward to starting the holiday season on a high note and are excited to welcome everyone to Patriot Place on Nov. 18 and throughout the holiday season.”
The Holiday Tree Lighting will mark the start of the holiday season at Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium. Magic of Lights, the dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience, also kicks off on Nov. 18, and will shine bright through Dec. 31. Tickets beginning at $23 per vehicle are available now at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. For additional information on the Holiday Tree Lighting and the holidays at Patriot Place, visit www.patriot-place.com/holiday.