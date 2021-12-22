Patriot Place will have a schedule of family-friendly activities for school vacation week from Monday through New Year’s Eve.
Winter Skate Day at the shopping and entertainment complex at Gillette Stadium on Monday will feature giveaways, challenges, music, a caricature artist, prize wheel and more. On Tuesday, Helix eSports will host a day of community events, with free pizza and giveaways for hours of free gameplay, bowling, movie tickets, autographed footballs and more.
On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Bass Pro Shops will host the Rainforest Reptile Show where guests will get an up-close look at lizards, snakes and more. The event is free, but interested guests need to register in advance. Capacity for the show is limited and spots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Later that day from 5-10 p.m. Winter Skate will host a Bruins Night, where any guest wearing Bruins gear will be entered into a giveaway for a $100 Patriot Place gift card.
There will be a children’s magic show at Six String Grill & Stage Thursday at 11 a.m. This event is also free and advance registration is required. Helix hosts a Madden Tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Everyone 17 and under can enter the tournament for free for their shot at prizes including an autographed football and Patriot Place package. All participants will also earn a free hour of gameplay at Helix. Finally, the week wraps up with Patriot Place’s First Night Celebration from 4-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
For a full listing and schedule of all school vacation week activities at Patriot Place, visit www.patriot-place.com/winter-break/.