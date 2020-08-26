Chef Paul Wahlberg has been named honorary chair of the 30th Annual Rodman Ride for Kids, which has made the switch to a virtual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wahlberg has been part of Rodman for Kids' annual Celebration for Kids, a fundraising gala featuring 70 Massachusetts restaurants, a silent auction, a live auction, musical performances and more. Last year it raised $1 million thanks in part to Wahlberg's live auction donation of a private in-home dinner for 10 -- cooked by Wahlberg himself.
Wahlberg's involvement in this year's Sept. 26 virtual event features exclusive rider offers at Wahlburgers’ restaurants and more.
“I am humbled to be joining this amazing organization as its honorary chair,” said Wahlberg. “This has been a challenging year for everyone, but it’s in times like these that people come together to do great things.
"I hope to help see Don’s vision through and do my small part to ensure that our community’s most vulnerable kids have the resources they need to succeed.”
Founded by the late Don Rodman, who died last August, Rodman for Kids is a convening nonprofit organization that raises funds for youth-focused social service organizations supporting positive youth development.
For more information visit www.rodmanforkids.org.