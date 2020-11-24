A lot of restaurants offer all you can eat.
But a pizza place near Gillette Stadium is hosting a night of “pay what you can.”
Bytes restaurant, located within Helix eSports at Patriot Place will host “Pay What You Can Pizza Night” Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
“We greatly appreciate the support of the community during such an unprecedented year, and wanted to host this event as a small token of our appreciation,” said Geoffrey Fernald, director of operations at Bytes.
“We are excited to welcome members of the community to Bytes this Saturday, to pay whatever they would like for one of our signature cheese pizzas.”
Guests can take advantage of this offer by calling 774-215-0472, ordering online, or stopping by Bytes on Saturday afternoon.
Bytes is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for indoor and carry-out dining under reopening guidelines from the commonwealth of Massachusetts.