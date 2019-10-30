The first episode of a new series will premiere this week on Foxboro Cable Access television.
“MRPAC – Behind The Curtain” will feature a selection of short interviews with key personnel involved in operations at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at the Orpheum Theater, interspersed with information about upcoming events.
Hosted by executive director Emily Garven, the guests on this week’s program include MRPAC president Jim DeVellis, volunteers Sumner Brown and Ed Enderwood, and Dave Udden, who recently restored the vintage 35 mm projector at the theater. The program is produced by Rachel Calabrese and Jamie DeVellis with MRPAC volunteers acting as crew.
Plans are to videotape new episodes every other week at the FCA studios and schedule them to appear on the Pubic Access channels 8 and 39.
For more information on this project, or any other FCA programs or activities, please contact executive director Michael Webber at 508-543-4757, or visit the FCA website at: www.fcatv.org.