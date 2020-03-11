The performance of “Urinetown the Musical” originally planned this weekend at the Marilyn Rodman Performings Arts Center has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement came in a tweet Wednesday afternoon by the group’s Performing Arts Director Julia Paolino.
“This event is postponed until further notice,” Paolino said on social media.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that the YMCA has made the decision to postpone this weekend’s performance of Urinetown in response to the state of emergency that has been declared” by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker declared the state of emergency Tuesday afternoon.
“As healthy living and social responsibility are two pillars of our organization, the YMCA believes that it’s best for us to avoid gathering large groups of people together for this performance,” Paolino said.
“The show will go on and the hard work of these amazing students will be celebrated, but just at a later date,” she said. “We’ll be working tirelessly to reschedule the performance when it’s safe to do so.”
All those who purchased tickets already will be fully refunded beginning Thursday, Paolino stated.
“Thank you so much for your continued support,” Paolino concluded.