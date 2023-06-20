Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its first Pickleball Classic this weekend. The event will take place over three days, beginning with clinics and social play on Friday and continuing with mixed and men’s and women’s doubles tournaments on Saturday and Sunday. Eight professional pickleball courts have been set up in Lot 19 at Patriot Place. The event will also feature social hangout spots for participants and spectators, live music, food, an ax-throwing station and giveaways from Reebok. It is free to spectators, though attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance for easier check-in. Tickets to the Intro to Pickleball class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday and Pro Led Clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday are $40 and $60 respectively. Tournament tickets are $80 per person and include free beer, water and Reebok swag bag. There are prizes for tournament winners. More info, including tournament start times and registration: eleven-0.com.