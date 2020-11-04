Come to the children’s department and grab a fun picture book bundle chosen by our staff. Each bundle is made up with themed picture books. And don’t forget the Craft-To-Go kits to make while viewing the weekly Virtual Bedtime Stories and Crafts with Ms. Kacee.
VIRTUAL STORY PROGRAMSA second session of fall virtual story programs will run from the week of Oct. 26 through the week of Nov. 30. Look for Bedtime Stories and a Craft on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and Stories and Songs with Ms. Kacee on Thursdays at 11 a.m. All of these recorded programs are on facebook.com/BoydenLibrary, www.boydenlibrary.org, and on the Events Calendar.
DID YOU KNOW?Did you know the library subscribes to the Consumer Reports database? Content includes: buying advice, product ratings, product reviews, recommendations and money-saving advice tips. To access this database, go to boydenlibrary.org/reference/public-databases.php and choose Consumer Reports from the list. Then sign in with your Boyden Library card number. If you don’t have a library card, be sure to visit the library to obtain one. A valid picture ID with your current address is required.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY FALL BOOK SALE BY APPOINTMENTWhile the upcoming sale will look and feel different, the Friends are excited to welcome you to a physically distant, Fall Sale from Nov. 5 through 7, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Schedule a 30-minute shopping appointment by going to https://tinyurl.com/y5ccec6b. The last appointment will be 4 to 4:30 p.m. to allow for cleanup. Walk-ins will be welcome if there is enough space to social distance and the library building doesn’t reach the limited capacity amount dictated by the library’s COVID policy. Signing up for an appointment is strongly encouraged.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, additional safety precautions will be taken, including a 30-minute shopping time. Limited amounts of patrons will be admitted at one time. The sale will be located in separate areas of the building. Face coverings will be required at all times. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the areas. Social distancing will be encouraged. Books have been quarantined and sanitized. “Grab and Go” bundles will be available for purchase. Contactless check out will be available.
All proceeds benefit Boyden Library programs.
RETURNING MATERIALS TO LIBRARYPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.