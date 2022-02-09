Boyden Library will be collecting new pajamas size 2T up to adult medium from Feb. 1 until March 31. Pajamas can be placed in the donation box on the ground floor of the library.
The drive will benefit Cradles for Crayons and Wonderfund MA, two non-profits that ensure positive living conditions for children.
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE, COMMUNITY MEETING ROOMEnjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee on Wednesdays, with a pajama story time on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
Rain location: If it rains, Story Time will be in the Boyden Library’s Community Meeting Room on the ground floor.
Please register if you’d like to be added to the Storytime email list.
VIRTUAL: FIVE-WEEK SERIES: MIGHTY MATH CONCEPTS FOR PRESCHOOLERS, AGES 3-5Mighty Math Concepts for Preschoolers: Families of children ages 3-5 will discover together some of the skills and concepts of math during this five-week series presented by SelfHelp Inc., on Tuesdays at 10 a.m..
Concepts such as patterns, counting, shapes, measurement, spatial relations, more/less, etc. will be exposed to the children through stories, free play with math manipulatives, circle time activities and music and movement.
Register: Email Carol at ccarver@selfhelpinc.org
CRAFTS T0-GO: CREATED BY KATELYN, AGES 5-10Combine your creative and STEM skills to make an articulated bird on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Available in the Spinney Family Children’s Room, while supplies last.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
PRESCHOOL DROP-IN VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFT, AGES 3-6Make a simple Valentine’s Day Craft on Monday, Feb. 14 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Available in the Spinney Family Children’s Room, while supplies last.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
WILDFLOWERS STORY & CRAFT, AGES 5-8
Eva Hourigan, a 10th grader from Mansfield High School, will read to kids ages 5-8 about wildflowers, and then do a wildflower seed bomb craft that can be planted when the weather gets warm on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Please dress appropriately, as the craft may be messy. Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.
FEBRUARY VACATION WEEKThe Youth Services Department has some great programs beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 with Dave Marchetti’s Animal Experiences. There will be 2 sessions, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is required. This program will be held in the Community Room, and is Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
Check out other February Vacation programs by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting Events at the top of the website.
LIBRARY HOURSBoyden Library will be closed Monday Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day.
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.