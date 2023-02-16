We’ll be playing the game “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” at the senior center on Wednesday, March 1 at 4 p.m.
While we can’t promise a million dollars, we can guarantee you’ll have fun playing this game in a group setting hosted by Marc Craig. If you correctly answer the 14 questions, you could win a $100 gift certificate to the Foxborough Senior Center, or if not, there will be plenty of smaller prizes along the way. Come on out for a fun night. Even if you don’t want to participate, you are welcome to watch the show and enjoy some light refreshments. Don’t forget to sign up in advance.
DENTAL BLUE 65
Dental care is essential to your overall health! Regular dental checkups help protect your smile and prevent problems down the road. On Monday, Feb. 27, at 2:30 p.m. there will be a short presentation at the senior center that will explain the Dental Blue 65 program and allow for questions/answers from Blue Cross Blue Shield respresentatives. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
WHAT IS AN APPLE AIR TAG?
Are you always misplacing items? Are you traveling and worried about losing your checked bags? Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1:45 p.m. for our program on Apple Air Tags – what are they and how you can use them, paired with your iPhone, to never lose anything again! Sign up in advance.
HIP MOBILITY AND LOWER BACK STABILITY
The hips should be mobility based and the lower back should be stabililty based. As we age, this begins to reverse. This will cause pain, balance and stability issues. Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program, Hip Mobility and Lower Back Stability, on the following Thursdays at 9 a.m.; Feb. 23, Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. This program will address both hips and lower back issues. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino, EFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and the cost is $42 per person. Payment for the 6 classes is due at registration.
MEN”S FITNESS
The 6-week Men’s Fitness program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and the next session of classes with be held on the following Thursdays at 11:45 a.m.: Feb 23, Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. The cost is $42 per person and is due at the time of registration.
TRIP ON THE BOSTON DUCK TOUR & MAGGIANO’S
Join us on Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. as we travel by motorcoach to experience Boston like never before on a Boston Duck Tour. We will depart from the Prudential Center for an 80 minute Boston tour. The Boston”Ducks” are WWII amphibious-style vehicles that travel on land and in water. On our narrated tour, we will see many of Boston’s famous sites and even take a dip in the Charles River for a skyline view. After the tour, we will enjoy a family-style lunch at one of Boston’s favorites, Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant. Following lunch, we’ll stop at the Prudential Center for a little free time before we depart for home. The cost is $139 for Foxborough residents and $144 for non-residents. The sign-up with payment has begun.
RHODE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, we will be traveling to Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island for a 90 minute cruise showcasing 10 of Rhode Island’s most beautiful lighthouses. We will be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street, at 10 a.m. Before the cruise, we will have a delicious lunch at the Quanset O’ Club, and the menu will include your choice of one of the following: New England Baked Scrod or Breaded Chicken Cutlet.
All meals will include mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, rolls, butter, vanilla ice cream, coffee and tea. After lunch we’re off on our cruise where the captain will take us throughout the Narragansett Bay bringing us up close and personal to the historic lighthouses.
The cost for this trip is $122 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. The sign-up with payment has begun.
MANAGING YOUR EMAIL
Lori Capone will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m.to present a class on “Managing Your Email.” Lori will teach us a variety of email features. Additional time will allow for questions and discussions. Please sign up in advance.
MANAGING PHOTOS ON AN IPHONE & IPAD
Lori Capone will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. to present a class on “Managing Photos on an iPhone and iPad.” Lori will address how to use the photo library, albums, saving, deleting and other options on an iPhone or iPad. Please sign up in advance.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Table Top Garden Club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, is meeting once again on Tuesday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome, no previous gardening experience is necessary. Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HUMAN – THE WORLD WITHIN
Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, starting Feb. 7 for the 6-part Netflix docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body. Cutting edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating series. The video series will be held on the following Tuesdays: Feb. 21 “Fuel”, Feb. 18 “Defend”, March 7 “Sense” and March 14 “Birth”. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023.
We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts.
Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this funfilled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery. Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence. The cost is $117 per person for Foxborough residents and $122 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
FEBRUARY MOVIE DAYS
The theme for February’s Movie Days is the actor Harrison Ford. The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Feb. 16 – “The Call of the Wild” Based on Jack London’s classic story about Buck the dog taken from his home in California and a Yukon prospector that discovers and bonds with him.
Feb. 23 – “Ender’s Game” a young military cadet may be humanity’s only hope against an alien invasion in this epic adaptation of the hit novel.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the February movies.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The next movie, “Grease,” will be shown on Feb. 27. Please sign up in advance.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s classes meet on select Wednesdays at 2 p.m., and each class includes all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home. The next class on February 22 will involve Rock Painting. Please sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Feb. 22 March 1, 8, 15 & 22, there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
REFLEXOLOGY
On Friday, Feb. 17, and on the 3rd Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension.
This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled for the holiday in the comfort of the Foxborough Senior Center? On Friday, Feb. 24,
Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.