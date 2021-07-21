Call it coffee with a cop and a latte with law enforcement.
Any way you call it, local police got to meet residents and workers last Friday at the Starbucks at Patriot Place on Route 1.
The informal event gave a chance for residents a chance to get to know each other over free coffee and snacks and discuss important town issues, according to police and the company.
Coffee with a Cop events are held by most police departments in the Attleboro area and across the country and globe as a way for police to interact and establish relationships with the community.