Deputy Police Chief Richard Noonan picked up coats and supplies for veterans in need in town during the “Coats4Vets Buckets” distribution, which was held at Gillette Stadium this week.
Coats4Vets, an annual initiative of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, keeps veterans safe in the unforgiving winter weather.
This year, in light of the pandemic, the buckets include coats, masks, hand sanitizer and snacks, according to police.
Sponsors and donors for the Coats4Vets initiative include Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, New England Patriots Foundation, Ocean State Job Lot and The Home Depot.
Police departments from around the state were at Gillette to help deliver the 4,000 buckets to veterans in need.
Any veteran who needs the supplies can call Foxboro Director of Veteran Services Ally Rodriguez at 508-543-1204.