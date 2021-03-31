The police department is not soliciting donations by phone, contrary to calls some residents have been getting.
Police say the department never calls asking for donations and said residents should beware of scammers.
If residents receive a call from anyone soliciting for a donation, police recommend residents verify the identification of the fundraisers.
Residents should ask how the contribution will be used, whether it is tax deductible and ask for written information.
Anytime you donate, you should write a check payable to the official name of the group or charity and avoid cash gifts, according to police.
Any caller who uses intimidation tactics is likely to be a scam artist, according to police.
If residents have any questions, they can call police at 508-543-1212.