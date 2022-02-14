State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro will be meeting -- both virtually and in person -- with constituents in the coming weeks.
Those who wish to meet with the senator virtually will be emailed a link to log in to that meeting on Zoom. Those who prefer a phone conversation will be sent a phone number. All meetings are private and one-on-one with the senator and a member of his staff.
The meetings will be:
- Wednesday, Feb. 16; 5 - 7 p.m., virtual
- Friday, Feb. 18: 9 - 11 a.m., in person at The Burgundian, 55 Park St., Attleboro.
- Saturday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., in person at the Sharon Community Center: 219 Massapoag Ave.
- Friday, March 4: 10 a.m. - noon, virtual.
Constituents can schedule a personal meeting at https://bit.ly/FeeneyFebOfficeHours.
Call the Boston office during regular business hours at 617- 722-1222.
***
State Rep. Adam Scanlon says that several of his bipartisan-sponsored bills were reported out favorably in their respective committees. These include proposed legislation providing resources for veterans, protections for people with disabilities, a tax cap for low-income seniors and improving access to vocational education. That bill would create the Office of Career and Technical Education.
The North Attleboro Democrat cited the support of state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Reps. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro and Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, along with school superintendents Aadele Sands of Bristol County Agricultural High School School, John Antonucci of North Attleboro and Karen Maguire of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Scanlon said the bill is personal for him. His father, Mark Scanlon, is a graduate of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School and has been a business owner in the masonry field for over 30 years. “I believe that this is an essential step to expanding access to the highest quality vocational education and further maintaining the Commonwealth’s position as a global leader in education,” Scanlon said in a statement.
The bills are H.699, H.3690, H.3055, H.2203, H.3689 and H.1870