Showcase Cinemas, in partnership with Patriot Place, has announced the return of its Pop-Up Drive-In at Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place, with showings of family-friendly films throughout May and June. The Pop-Up Drive-In will be a complement to new releases being screened in-theater this spring and summer.
“We launched the first Pop-Up Drive-In series in May 2020 to provide the community with a safe way to get out of the house and go see a movie on the big screen,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “It was so well received that we’re bringing the drive-in back again this spring. Movie-goers now have the option to choose between a nostalgic movie night at the drive-in or watching the newest box-office release in-theater. We are excited to be able to offer two very dynamic movie-going experiences and look forward to a fun and entertaining summer!”
The upcoming schedule for pop-up drive-in includes: “Trolls World Tour” (Saturday, May 15); “The Goonies” (Friday, May 21); “Despicable Me” (Friday, May 28); “Jurassic Park” (Saturday, May 29); “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (Sunday, May 30); “The Lego Movie” (Friday, June 4); and “The Karate Kid” (Saturday, June 5). Tickets are $25 per vehicle and all shows will start at sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.).!”
Tickets can be purchased through the Showcase Cinemas mobile app.
Guests are encouraged to pre-order concessions through the Showcase Cinemas mobile app for Xpress pick up at the theater’s concession stand. The concession stand will also be available for guests to order upon arrival.
During each showing, Showcase Cinemas and Patriot Place staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.