The Mass Cruisers Auto Club will continue to hold their popular Cruise Nights through the end of October at Bass Pro Shops in Patriot Place, 1 Bass Pro Dr., Foxboro. These events are free to attend for car owners and fans. Hundreds of people attend each night, according to event organizers. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse hundreds of vintage and new cars, while also enjoying the sights and sounds of Patriot Place. Remaining Cruise Nights are scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 25; Sept. 8 and 22; and Oct. 6 and 20. Dates and times are subject to change in the case of weather concerns or other events at Gillette Stadium. For an up-to-date schedule, visit patriot-place.com/masscruisers.