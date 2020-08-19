Over the next two weeks, Foxboro Cable Access will present a series of interviews and debates featuring all nine of the candidates for the U.S. Congressional 4th District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III.
FCA volunteers Juri Love and Marc Rivard interviewed individual candidates for episodes of Around Foxborough, a regular talk show series produced locally in the Central Street studios.
In addition, the special election programming will include three different candidate debates produced in virtual format by other area Community Media Centers in the 4th Congressional District.
Democratic Congressional Candidates’ Debate was produced by Milford Community TV and hosted by area Democratic town committees. Two other programs were produced by Brookline Interactive, an integrated media and technology education center and a community media hub for Brookline: Fourth Congressional District Candidate Forum on Racial Justice, Aug. 3 and League of Women Voters 4th Congressional District Candidate Forum, Aug. 5.
All election programming will be scheduled on the Public Access Channel, Comcast 8 & Verizon 39, at designated times, but will also be available for On Demand viewing on the FCA website at www.fcatv.org.
For additional information on election programming or other FCA activities, or training which is offered at no charge to town residents, please contact FCA Executive Director Michael Webber at 508-543-4757.