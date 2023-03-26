The Foxboro Health Department is sponsoring its annual rabies clinic for cats and dogs with Dr. Richard Moschella of the Foxboro Animal Hospital, on Saturday, April 1 at the Foxboro Highway Garage, 70 Elm St.
Cats are welcome between 8 and 10 a.m., while dogs should come between 10 a.m. and noon.
The cost of the rabies vaccine is $10. Microchipping will be available for $25. Pet owners should bring their most recent vaccination (paper) certificate to be eligible for a three-year vaccine. You do not need to be a Foxboro resident to attend. No appointment is necessary.