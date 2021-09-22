A rabies clinic is being held Saturday, Sept. 25 at theDPW Garage at 70 Elm St.
The clinic is scheduled 8 to 10 a.m. for cats, and 10 a.m. to noon for dogs.
The vaccine is $10, microchipping is available for $25, and payment can be made with cash or check only.
Owners must provide a vaccine certificate (a rabies tag will not be accepted as proof of vaccine) if your dog or cat has been previously vaccinated to be eligible for the three-year vaccine.
The clinic is sponsored by the board of health and Dr. Richard Moschella of the Foxboro Animal Hospital.