Gathering steam after a period of inactivity, a regional group of vintage railroading enthusiasts will be puffing into new quarters at the Boyden Library this fall.
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., members of the Norfolk County Rail Road Club will be hosting their monthly meetings in the community meeting room at Boyden.
The club consists of both men and women of all ages who gather to celebrate Massachusetts railroad heritage -- specifically the origins of railroading in Norfolk County starting from the 1850s, and the ensuing growth of that industry.
Meetings typically feature video or slide/PowerPoint presentations on different aspects of the railroad industry. Many home movies and commercially-produced motion pictures have been shown, as well as demonstrations of how dining car operations were managed. These screenings are generally followed by informal discussions.
The Sept. 23 session will feature a screening of color 8-mm films from the private collection of Harold and Mabel Lange, showing rare scenes of steam railroading from 1947-49, in and around the railroad centers of East Hartford and Waterbury, Conn. This unique collection of film clips runs for 61 minutes.
Time permitting, “To the End of the Line,” a shorter 36-minute documentary from 1946 on steam passenger service in the Naugatuck Valley from Waterbury to Winsted also will be shown. This narrated film has been augmented with music/effects soundtrack by The New Haven Railroad Historical and Technical Association.
According to longtime member Paul Beck of Cross Street in Foxboro, the organization had previously gathered at the Morrill Memorial Library in Norwood, but has been in hiatus since social restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed community activities. This was compounded by the death of club organizer and railroad historian Edward Sweeney this past spring.
Club meetings are open to the public, with interested parties urged to arrive by 6:45 p.m. to ensure a comfortable seat for viewing. For information contact Beck at pbeck@fcatv.org
Although parking at the library is limited, plentiful off-site parking is available in the public lot at Schneider Electric – located, coincidentally, adjacent to the CSX Framingham Secondary Line on Railroad Avenue.