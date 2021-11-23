The senior center will be offering reflexology appointments on the third Friday of each month starting Dec. 17. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost is $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
CHARLIE CARDS FOR SENIORS
Charlie Card is the method of payment for the MBTA. On Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m., the senior center will be partnering with the MBTA to offer Senior Charlie Cards for residents age 65+. These cards allow seniors to pay reduced fares on the MBTA. Sign up in advance.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Starting Monday, Dec. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m., and continuing on the second Monday each month at the same time, join HESSCO’S Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, at the senior center for 30-minute one-on-one nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for a new “Making Music” program beginning on Monday, Dec. 6, and the first Monday of every month, at 12:30 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
JORDAN MARSH: NEW ENGLAND’S LARGEST DEPT. STORE + MUFFINS
Come join author, Anthony Sammarco, on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. as he presents his program to us on the history of Jordan Marsh. Jordan Marsh opened its first store in 1851 on Milk Street in Boston selling assorted dry goods. Following the Civil War, the store moved to Winthrop Square and later to Washington Street. The new 5-story building unveiled the novel concept of department shopping under one roof. We will also be serving Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins at 4 p.m. prior to the 4:30 p.m. presentation. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten.
Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every first Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
HOT COCOA PARTY
It’s THAT time of the year! Come join us at the senior center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. and experience a gourmet Hot Cocoa Party with your friends before the holidays. You’ll be able to load up your drink with a variety of fun toppings. Registration will be limited, so please sign up early.
BEGINNER MAH JONGG FREE PLAY
Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play will start on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and will continue every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This beginner free play is for those players who have just recently started learning Mah Jongg and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played for many years.
Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
DECEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our December movies is Netflix’s “Christmas Chronicles” and the movies will be shown on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Dec. 9 – “Christmas Chronicles” Siblings Kate and Teddy Piece hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.
Dec. 16 – “Christmas Chronicles II” Teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn) when a troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas. Please sign up in advance.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day!
Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation.
In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
Sign up in advance.
CHAIR MASSAGE APPOINTMENTS
Sign up for a 15 minutes chair massage at the senior center on Thursday, Dec. 16, and every third Thursday of the month, with Massage Therapist Joanne O’Brien. The cost $15 per 15 minute appointment. This is a quick, inexpensive way to enjoy the benefits of a massage. Sign up for an appointment with your payment in advance.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision.
If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Dec. 1, 8 & 15 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at Jake n’ Joe’s Restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Dec. 20 and meet us at the restaurant on the 22nd. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 20th.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO. Sandwiches will not be available on Dec. 23.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our NEW Senior Supper program will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m., with dinner served around 4:30 p.m., and this new program will focus on a unique, high quality, catered meal.
The cost is $4 per person. We hope that you’ll join us for an evening out with friends.
The menu for December is chicken Parmesan, penne pasta, Caesar salad, a roll and water. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
TRAVEL WITH US TO MACKINAC ISLAND IN 2022
Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.”
NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark.
We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxboro on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few.
The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities.
Registration for this trip has begun. Call or stop by the senior center to reserve your spot if you would like to join us.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW
The holidays are fast approaching, so mark your calendar for Thursday, Dec. 2 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. for our annual Holiday Celebration at Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro. This year’s entertainment will be provided by “Jim, the DJ guy.”
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The 2 meal choices are: pan seared boneless chicken with Asiago cheese sauce, OR herb-crusted cod with herbs and seasoned breadcrumbs & lemon Beurre Blanc.
Meals include a tossed green salad, fresh seasonal vegetables and a starch, with Chocolate Mousse for dessert. There will be a cash bar. Non-residents of Foxboro are also welcome to join us.
The cost is $30 for Foxboro residents and $35 for non-residents. You can purchase your tickets at the senior center. Transportation is available but must be reserved in advance.