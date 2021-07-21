Registration is now open for the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 Road Race on Sept. 3.
The 5K race that finishes at the 50-yard line of Gillette Stadium is returning for the 11th time after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year.
A portion of the proceeds from each race entry will be donated to the New England Patriots Foundation to be allocated to a variety of health-related initiatives across New England.
You can register for the race at FinishAtThe50.com. Children ages 8 and younger will be able to participate in the 50-yard Kids Dash. The 10K Race will not be offered this year but is slated to return in 2022.
The 5K is run entirely on the Patriot Place campus and begins at 6 p.m. It includes the ramps inside Gillette before going onto the field through the south end zone tunnel.